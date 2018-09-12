POLITICS

U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez to announce Wednesday whether or not he will run for Chicago mayor

Rep. Luis Gutierrez.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Congressman Luis Gutierrez will make an announcement Wednesday about whether he will run for mayor of Chicago.

The Democratic U.S. representative had already announced he would not run for re-election to Congress when his term is up.

Gutierrez's decision comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision last week that he would not be running for a third term.

RELATED: Will Toni Preckwinkle run for Chicago mayor?

Gutierrez was elected to Congress in 1992 and previously served as an alderman. Former mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia is running to replace Gutierrez in Congress.

If he decides to run, Gutierrez would join over a dozen candidates who have declared their intentions to replace Mayor Emanuel.
