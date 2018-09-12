CHICAGO (WLS) --Congressman Luis Gutierrez will make an announcement Wednesday about whether he will run for mayor of Chicago.
The Democratic U.S. representative had already announced he would not run for re-election to Congress when his term is up.
Gutierrez's decision comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision last week that he would not be running for a third term.
Gutierrez was elected to Congress in 1992 and previously served as an alderman. Former mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia is running to replace Gutierrez in Congress.
If he decides to run, Gutierrez would join over a dozen candidates who have declared their intentions to replace Mayor Emanuel.