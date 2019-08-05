Politics

After El Paso, Dayton shootings, US Representative Jan Schakowsky calls for ban on 'weapons of mass destruction'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is calling for stronger gun control legislation.

Schakowsky, D-Chicago, joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the shootings. Schakowsky voted in favor of a bill for that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February that would create universal background checks for gun purchases.

"90 percent of Americans support universal background checks," she said. "We are talking about NRA members and gun owners."

RELATED: 20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
RELATED: Dayton shooting: Vigil honors 9 victims killed as authorities investigate suspect

Schakowsky said Monday that there needs to be more gun control legislation.

"There's open carry in Texas. You can walk into a Walmart with a gun on your shoulder and we have to get rid of these weapons of mass destruction," Schakowsky.

The NRA released a statement on Twitter expressing sympathies for the families of the victims and also said they would, "not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies, but, as always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts."



ABC7 invited Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger to respond and have not heart back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoevanstonrogers parkohiotexasel paso shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
53 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Dayton suspected shooter had 'hit list,' 'rape list,' classmates say
Trump expected to speak Monday about two mass shootings
Cleanup begins in Grant Park after Lollapalooza; Man dies after being transported from festival
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday
1 dead after residential fire in Avondale on the West Side
Show More
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Brookfield Zoo hosting Kids' Free Days through Wednesday
Victoria's Secret hires its first openly transgender model
Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
More TOP STORIES News