After El Paso, Dayton shootings, US Representative Jan Schakowsky calls for ban on 'weapons of mass destruction'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is calling for stronger gun control legislation.Schakowsky, D-Chicago, joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the shootings. Schakowsky voted in favor of a bill for that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February that would create universal background checks for gun purchases."90 percent of Americans support universal background checks," she said. "We are talking about NRA members and gun owners."Schakowsky said Monday that there needs to be more gun control legislation."There's open carry in Texas. You can walk into a Walmart with a gun on your shoulder and we have to get rid of these weapons of mass destruction," Schakowsky.The NRA released a statement on Twitter expressing sympathies for the families of the victims and also said they would, "not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies, but, as always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts."ABC7 invited Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger to respond and have not heart back.