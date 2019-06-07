Politics

US, Russia blame each other in near-collision of warships USS Chancellorsville, Admiral Vinogradov

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO -- The U.S. and Russian militaries accused each other of unsafe actions on Friday after an American guided-missile cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet (50 meters) of each other in the East China Sea.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said the Russian destroyer put the safety of the USS Chancellorsville and its crew at risk, forcing it to reverse all engines at full throttle to avoid a collision.

It said a helicopter that was operating at sea was preparing to land on the Chancellorsville, which was traveling on a steady course, when the Russian destroyer, traveling behind the U.S. ship, speeded up and approached as close as 50-100 feet (15-30 meters).

Clay Doss, spokesman for the Japan-based 7th Fleet, said no one was injured and he was not aware of any damage to the ship.

"We consider Russia's actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), 'Rules of the Road,' and internationally recognized maritime customs," the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The Russian military accused the Chancellorsville of making a dangerous maneuver by crossing the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov.

It said in a statement that the U.S. cruiser "suddenly changed direction and crossed the path of Admiral Vinogradov just 50 meters (165 feet) away," forcing the crew of the Russian ship to make a quick maneuver to avoid collision.

The Russian military said its navy sent a radio message in protest.

With U.S.-Russian relations at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and Moscow's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Russian and U.S. militaries have frequently exchanged accusations of what they describe as unsafe maneuvers by the other side's warplanes and navy ships.

___

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnavyrussiamilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys West Roseland commercial building
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Twin sisters share title as Linblom High School's Valedictorian
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
The 60: Friday Festival food, fun
Show More
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News