Politics

USDA rule could affect food stamp eligibility for 3M people

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed tightening automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program, a change that could affect about 3.1 million people.

The Agriculture Department said the rule would close "a loophole" that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps.

"For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

Under current law, states may confer eligibility for food stamps, officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, if they meet income and other requirements for TANF. USDA says 43 states have expanded that to include households that the agency says "barely participate" in TANF.

USDA said this has resulted in people receiving food stamps who don't need it and wouldn't qualify under regular program rules. It estimates that in 2020, 3.1 million food stamp recipients, or 8% of the total could be affected.

Under the proposal, to qualify for automatic eligibility, people would have to get at least $50 a month in benefits from TANF for a minimum of six months.

Perdue said the change is necessary for "preventing abuse of a critical safety net system."

The rule is open for public comment for 60 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.food stampsfamilyu.s. & worlddepartment of agriculture
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees
Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Buffalo Grove HS graduate donates $1M to establish robotics lab
This former president's Houston home just hit the market
Genetically modified fish to eat growing in the Midwest
Show More
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Man dies in fall while trying to climb onto Wicker Park Blue Line platform
Man killed in South Side fireworks explosion ID'd
Officers fired over post suggesting violence against U.S. rep
Boy, 15, killed, man wounded in Roseland shooting
More TOP STORIES News