POLITICS

Valerie Jarrett not running for mayor; Toni Preckwinkle considering

EMBED </>More Videos

CHICAGO --
Former presidential aide Valerie Jarrett says she will not join the political scrum developing to replace Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Jarrett, who served as a special aide to Barack Obama, says she is "humbled and honored" to see herself named as a potential candidate for mayor. However, she said she is not going to run.

A dozen candidates were running to lead the nation's third-largest city even before Emanuel's surprise announcement Tuesday. By Wednesday the list of people said to be weighing bids seemed to multiply by the hour.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is allegedly considering running. Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she's forming an exploratory committee after hearing that Emanuel would not seek a third term.

Among the most high-profile names being discussed were former Education Secretary Arne Duncan and Bill Daley, who succeeded Emanuel as Obama's White House chief of staff. None of them were commenting publicly.

Jarrett said she will endorse and actively support a candidate for mayor with a proven track record of effective leadership.

WLS-TV contributed to this reporting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelcook countychicago mayor electionChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Obama issues stinging indictment of political life in the Trump era
Ex-Trump campaign adviser and Chicagoan George Papadopoulos sentenced
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Ex-Trump campaign adviser and Chicagoan George Papadopoulos sentenced
Woman describes escaping attack by armed man in West Town
2 CPD officers allegedly sold crash report information, indicted on bribery charge
Man charged with concealing West Side stabbing death was subject of I-Team investigation into different murder
12-year-old missing from West Garfield Park
Show More
Slain Northwestern student's family offers $2,000 reward
Obama issues stinging indictment of political life in the Trump era
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
More News