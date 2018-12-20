POLITICS

Veteran's GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall has raised nearly $5M

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A GoFundMe campaign attributed to a Florida veteran is seeking donations to help fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised nearly $5 million in small donations as of Wednesday night.

A fundraising team led by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage says if the 63 million people who supported President Trump's election pledge $80 a piece, the wall will become a reality.

SEE ALSO: Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'
EMBED More News Videos

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.



"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

RELATED: Here's what the Trump border wall might look like

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

RELATED: MAGA Build the Wall toy with President Trump figurine causing controversy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmedonald trumpborder wallPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
POLITICS
Graham: Trump's Syria withdrawal a 'stain on the honor of the United States'
President Trump lashes out as House struggles with avoiding shutdown
ABC7 EXCLUSIVE: FBI investigating fraudulent signatures in 13th Ward race
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect to appear in court as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to 2 fallen officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts investigation: 4 faced scrutiny before suspect arrested
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Fire officials: No survivors in Atlanta small plane crash
New app allows diners to see dishes before they order
Show More
Man served 17 years after wrongful conviction in look-alike case
Graham: Trump's Syria withdrawal a 'stain on the honor of the United States'
Man arrested in Iowa teen's brutal murder
Baby-monitor hacked: 'I'm going to kidnap your baby'
More News