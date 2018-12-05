POLITICS

Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute President George HW Bush's casket

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was helped from his wheelchair to salute at the casket of the late president.

WASHINGTON --
When the public had a chance to pay their final respects to George H.W. Bush, one former senator took a solemn moment to give the 41st president one last salute.

Bob Dole was among those who came to view the casket in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Dole wanted to salute his fellow veteran and was helped to his feet for the powerful moment.

The state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush is Wednesday, and he will have another funeral in Houston on Thursday before being laid to rest.

Dole, 95, served as a U.S. senator from Kansas for nearly three decades, including time as the majority leader. In 1996, he became Bush's successor as the Republican presidential nominee.

RELATED: Full coverage of George H.W. Bush's funeral, legacy
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldwashington d.c.
POLITICS
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Iowa man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Show More
Family awarded $21.5M in lawsuit after boy's drowning death in Bridgeview pool
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
More News