Video shows Chicago police officers 'lounging' in US Rep. Bobby Rush's office, ignoring looters, congressman says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Congressman Bobby Rush said several Chicago police officers were "relaxing" in his campaign office while nearby areas were being looted.

The incident occurred at his office at 54th Street and Wentworth Avenue on June 1. Congressman Rush his office was burglarized and afterward discovered video tape of the officers in his office.

Rush said about several police officers were lounging in his office lounging and relaxing.

"They even had the unmitigated gall to make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses. Within their sight and within their reach."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there was a core group of officers in the office and then several others coming in and out. She said at its height, there were 13 officers, including three supervisors.

Mayor Lightfoot offered an apology on behalf of the city.

"It is a personal embarrassment to me," Lightfoot said.

The mayor said the officers "abandoned" their obligations and they and their supervisors will be held accountable.

She said that she is pushing for the state to pass a law requiring police officers to be licensed.
