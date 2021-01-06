Stunning videos show chaos as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Stunning videos captured the chaos inside the U.S Capitol as pro-Trump protesters breached the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.They showed hundreds of angry supporters of President Trump storming the Capitol, smashing through doors, brawling with members of the police, and even posing for pictures on the House floor.They gathered in areas that are usually off limits or require passing through a metal detector, waving flags and yelling that Trump was the true winner of the election.There were reports of gunfire inside the building, and at least one person, a woman, was shot.The ordinarily mundane procedure of certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud.The deliberations inside were still in their early stages when they were overcome by raucous demonstrations outside, as protesters who clashed with police entered the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags.They abruptly interrupted the proceedings in an out-of-control scene that featured eerie official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks.Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)