ELECTION 2018

Vote 2018: Voter Information

Election Day is November 6, 2018

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote Illinois

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information

League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections

Click here to return to the Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates main page
