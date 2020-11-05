Pennsylvania vote counting continues amid protest, lawsuit from Trump campaign

As of Thursday morning in Pennsylvania:
*6,309,633 ballots have been counted.
*91% of the total expected vote has been counted
*66% of the counted ballots are election-day ballots, and 34% are mail ballots.
Trump: 3,206,764 (51%)
Biden: 3,030,266 (48%)
--------
Gap: 176,498
* Statewide, 81% of all 2,600,691 mail ballots returned so far have been counted. At least 488,290 more mail ballots need to be counted.
* 77% of mail ballots counted so far are for Joe Biden.
* In Philadelphia, 353,711 absentee and mail-in ballots have been returned so far. 66% of those have been counted, and 120,128 more need to be counted.
* Votes counted in the suburban counties: Bucks (73%), Chester (73%), Delaware (84%), Montgomery (87%).
* Results for other PA counties can be found here.
Also on Thursday morning:
*The Trump campaign scored a legal victory when the commonwealth court ruled that Republican observers would be allowed within six feet of the canvassing process, rather than 20 feet.
*The City of Philadelphia has appealed that ruling to the state supreme court.
*There was a brief pause in the ballot count in Philadelphia in light of the ongoing litigation, but it has resumed, according to Philadelphia City Commissioners spokesperson Kevin Feeley.
*Sources tell 6abc Action News there were also COVID-19 concerns, but the commissioners have not confirmed that.
Protests, lawsuits as vote count continues
The entire state continues to tabulate mail-in ballots which could make the difference in a very close election that has garnered Pennsylvania a lawsuit from the president himself.
Fears that every vote won't be counted sparked a protest Wednesday night at City Hall, just one block from the Convention Center where the votes are being counted.
"This is what you see when people fear that their rights are being taken away from them," said Rich Garella of Protect Our Vote Philly as he surveyed the crowd of protesters emphatically chanting, "Count every vote."
"Mass action is the only way to show that we are going to demand that the votes be counted," said Liberty Britton of Brewerytown.
Pennsylvania's secretary of state says although counting has gone past election night, the tallying is actually ahead of where she thought it would be by this time.
But it's not over yet.
WATCH: Protest held in Philadelphia as votes continue to be counted in 2020 presidential election
"We're talking about a matter of days before the overwhelming majority of ballots are counted," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday night.
It's an unacceptable timeline for the Trump administration, which filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania. They're demanding better access to watch ballot counting.
"Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mailed out, they could be from Mars as far as we're concerned," said Rudy Giuliani as he spoke in Philadelphia after tweeting unfounded allegations of fraudulent ballot counting.
READ MORE: Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount
Boockvar says the ballot-counting process is more transparent than ever.
"You've got counties live streaming. You've got party and candidate representatives watching every step of that process," said Boockvar.
The Trump administration is also looking to intervene in another Pennsylvania case that will decide whether ballots received up until Friday can still be counted.
"We're going to win Pennsylvania," said Eric Trump, speaking with Giuliani on Wednesday afternoon. "They're trying to cheat us out of it because they know it's their only path to victory."
Governor Tom Wolf says a lot of factors contributed to Pennsylvania's days-long vote-counting process: a record voter registration of more than nine million people, three million ballots applied for by mail, and rules that prevent Pennsylvania from counting ballots until the polls close.
READ MORE: Joe Biden predicts victory as Donald Trump's campaign heads to court
"Pennsylvania has always had a late start on the counting process," said Wolf.
Still, he vows to continue the ballot-counting.
"I'm going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian and to do everything in my power to make sure that every vote counts," he said.
The Trump administration has also filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia.