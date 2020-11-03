Election 2020: Voters across Illinois head to polls

In Chicago for the first time ever, the United Center has turned into a polling location as part of the city's expansion of voting sites to provide more options for safety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Chicago and Illinois and will remain open until 7 p.m.
The Chicago Board of Elections says there will be six feet between all voting stations, plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizer and masks available.
In addition to in-person voting, voters can drop off mail-in ballots at the United Center. The Chicago Board of Elections reminds everyone to seal and sign the ballot return envelope.
If you have not registered to vote, you can do that on site. Two forms of ID, including at least one with your current address, are needed.
Already, more than 400,000 Chicagoans have returned their mail-in ballots, more than four times the 2016 total. In Illinois as a whole, more than 3.5 million votes have already been cast in-person or by mail, nearly double 2016's number.
DuPage County adds new voting sites to accommodate high turnout
DuPage County's early voter turnout was so overwhelming that they have added an additional 18 voting sites for Election Day.
There is concern that the COVID-19 surge could potentially discourage voters from turning out on Election Day, according to ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.
"That could hurt Donald Trump because his voters are expected to be much more likely to vote on Election Day, but they're also folks who are not as concerned about COVID is to Democrats," Washington said.
The number of early voting sites was increased by 50%, and residents turned out to vote in record numbers.
By mid-October, nearly 15,000 people had already cast their ballot at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.
Across the county, half of registered voters in DuPage County have cast their ballots- either by mail-in voters or early voting.
As a reminder, if you have not done so, you can drop those early ballots in secure drop boxes at polling locations.
