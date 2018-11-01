THE FIELD MUSEUM

Field Museum to offer free admission with proof of voting

CHICAGO --
The Field Museum is encouraging people to vote by offering free admission to voters.

On Tuesday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 7, Illinois residents who bring proof of voting will receive free general admission to the museum. Parents and guardians who voted can also get free admission for their children.

"Voting matters. Every day in the news, we can read about what's at stake for the planet and the people on it, especially humanity's most vulnerable," said Field Museum president Richard Lariviere. "Now is the time for everyone to make their voice heard," Lariviere added.

The museum announced the free admission offer on its social media channels with the following message:
"The Field is a not-for-profit natural history museum. We can't tell you what or who to vote for, but we can share what's important to us. Our mission is to ensure a brighter future, rich in nature and culture. Building such a future relies on fighting climate change, safeguarding scientific research, and celebrating diversity."
