The Field Museum is encouraging people to vote by offering free admission to voters.On Tuesday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 7, Illinois residents who bring proof of voting will receive free general admission to the museum. Parents and guardians who voted can also get free admission for their children."Voting matters. Every day in the news, we can read about what's at stake for the planet and the people on it, especially humanity's most vulnerable," said Field Museum president Richard Lariviere. "Now is the time for everyone to make their voice heard," Lariviere added.The museum announced the free admission offer on its social media channels with the following message: