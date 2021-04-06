Politics

VP Kamala Harris visiting Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first official visit to Chicago Tuesday.

She will be at an event focused on COVID vaccine equity.


Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes the vice president can help with areas that have been severely impacted by the pandemic, which also have low rates of vaccination.

Vice President Harris will be touring a vaccine site that is a partnership between Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Labor.


