2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Senator Elizabeth Warren had a career in academia before she gained national exposure in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

LAWRENCE, Mass. --
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made her presidential candidacy official, kicking off her bid for the White House at a rally in the working-class town of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Democrat joins a crowded field in her party's primary. She hopes that her call to fight back against a "rigged system" will resonate as she battles at least five fellow senators for the nomination and chance to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Warren has spent the past decade in the national spotlight, first emerging as a consumer activist during the financial crisis.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of candidates for Democratic nomination
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresidential racecampaignu.s. & worldMassachusetts
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Cory Booker: What to know about NJ senator running for president
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
More 2020 presidential election
POLITICS
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Weekend Watch: Chicago Public Schools releases documents about investigation into student's drowning death
Virginia lieutenant governor embattled by new sex allegation
More Politics
Top Stories
Retired correctional officer beaten, robbed in Hazel Crest home, family says
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run was walking with driver's ex-boyfriend
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
Mother charged with murder of missing New Jersey toddler
2019 Chicago Pizza Party to feature 60 types of pizza
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Show More
Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show
Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Boy, 1, shot in head on Far South Side, reward offered
More News