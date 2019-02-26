WATCH LIVE: Chicago mayoral election 2019: Chico, Mendoza, Enyia concede; 11 candidates remain

Just two hours after the polls closed, the mayoral race was over for three candidates.Gery Chico, Susana Mendoza and Amara Enyia have all conceded.Chico was the first to concede at about 8:15 p.m.The Chico camp was confident early Tuesday, feeling that the campaign's ground game could carry the day despite low voter turnout.The 62-year-old former mayoral chief of staff and head of the school board, park district and city colleges spent Tuesday making a last-minute push for votes in 11 wards all across the city. Chico kept particularly close tabs on returns from the Southwest and Southeast Sides of the city, where he performed well in 2011's mayoral race, which he lost to Rahm Emanuel.Chico was one of 14 candidates vying for the city's top office Tuesday, the most ever to run at once in the city's history.The candidates have been out working to win over any undecided voters and a number also cast their own ballot.Lashawn Ford cast his ballot at a West Side elementary school shortly after the polls opened at 6:00 a.m.Bob Fioretti added one more vote to his total at a West Loop polling station a short time later.Paul Vallas cast his ballot early as well in Lincoln Park like others to allow more time to continue to campaign through the day."We've run the type of campaign we've wanted to run, a campaign about solutions and I'm very optimistic that voters are going to find me qualified to be mayor," Vallas said.Gery Chico, who ran and lost in 2011's mayoral election, went to his polling place at Harold Washington College."We're very confident in what's going to take place today and now we're going to go out and meet some more voters, train stops, different wards throughout the city," Chico said.Garry McCarthy cast his ballot at a restaurant in River North.Toni Preckwinkle cast her ballot at an elementary school in Hyde Park and spoke about what's at stake."Well clearly it's a very important election in Chicago," Preckwinkle said. "It's probable the most heavily contested election in what, 30 years? I am really optimistic. We had a very good weekend and hope for the best here."Many of the candidates reminded people that in an election with so many names on the ballot, every last vote counts. Some voted early and others were out Tuesday to do their part."This election is up for grabs. Everybody knows that," said candidate Garry McCarthy. "A lot of undecideds out there. And it looks like low turnout."Low turnout typically favors those campaigns with good ground game and the ability to get their voters to the polls.With polls suggesting five to six candidates statistically in the running to make the April 2 runoff, it was a day full of last-minute campaigning at restaurants and various other stops around the city."I feel really good today. We've been out since the polls opened this morning, traveling all over the city," said Lori Lightfoot.Vallas felt emboldened that the election didn't seem to be driven by dollars spent."When you consider the four front-running candidates - who I affectionately refer to as the 'Big Four' - have probably spent collectively $6 million in TV ads and don't seem to be moving in the polls, I think that suggests that the public wants to go a different way," he said.