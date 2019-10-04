Politics

WATCH LIVE: Deported Illinois Army veteran officially becomes US citizen, allowed to stay in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Army veteran who was fighting to stay in the country after being deported to Mexico has officially become an American citizen.

Miguel Perez Jr., a 39-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony Friday in Chicago. Perez had recently returned to Chicago on a two-week permit to attend a citizenship hearing.

RELATED: Illinois deported Army veteran back in Chicago as free man for 1st time in decade

At a hearing held last week, a decision regarding Perez's citizenship was delayed.

WATCH: Veteran Miguel Perez speaks after citizenship hearing
EMBED More News Videos

Deported Army veteran Miguel Perez Jr. speaks after a citizenship hearing in Chicago



Perez was deported to Mexico roughly 18 months ago, after his original petition for citizenship was denied due to a 2010 drug conviction.

He served over 7 1/2 years in prison. His green card status was revoked and he went from state prison into the custody of immigration officials.

RELATED: Judge orders Chicago Army veteran deported to Mexico

In August, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pardoned Perez, allowing him to appeal his case, and return home to his parents and two children.

"How can you deport someone who fought for the country?" he asked. "And I'm not just talking about me, I'm talking about thousands of deported veterans that are all over the world."

Perez served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and was deployed to Afghanistan twice in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. He returned with severe PTSD, later developing a drug addition.

RELATED: Citizenship denied for Illinois Army veteran fighting deportation

While the trauma is still there, he has expressed optimism throughout the process.

"Chicago is my home," Perez previously said. "I don't know any other home but Chicago."

RELATED: Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. describes ordeal

RELATED: Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagopilsenspringfieldmexicomilitarypoliticsdeportationveteranimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 ID'd in car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash in Gary
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Jury finds last man guilty in murder of Tyshawn Lee
New Year's Eve exhumation of John Dillinger ok'd by Indiana officials
10 charged with distributing drugs from Texas to Chicago
Judge in Jussie Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Show More
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
Colombian drug smugglers use cocaine blocks as floating rafts
Chicago baker recreates Amsterdam cookie
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News