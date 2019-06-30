WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to protect transgender students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will sign an executive order Sunday to protect transgender students in Illinois.The order will "ensure schools statewide have the tools to be affirming and inclusive for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students," the governor's office said.Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will join Pritzker at the order signing at 9 a.m. at Lake View High School, Second Floor Library, 4015 N. Ashland Avenue.The signing of the executive order will take place a few hours before the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade. The parade will step off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. The parade will also be broadcast on ABC7 at 1 p.m.