Politics

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to protect transgender students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will sign an executive order Sunday to protect transgender students in Illinois.

The order will "ensure schools statewide have the tools to be affirming and inclusive for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students," the governor's office said.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will join Pritzker at the order signing at 9 a.m. at Lake View High School, Second Floor Library, 4015 N. Ashland Avenue.

The signing of the executive order will take place a few hours before the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade. The parade will step off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. The parade will also be broadcast on ABC7 at 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagotransgender
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weekend gun violence injures 47, kills 4
Girl, 5, dies days after being rescued at Rainbow Beach Park
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Autopsy report: 'no sign of physical trauma' on man who died in police custody
IL gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon
Show More
3rd body from overturned boat in Chicago River recovered; 1 still missing
Cubs' Strop: Puig 'stupid' for fuming after HBP
Humboldt Park fire leaves 18 temporarily homeless
President Trump says series of immigration raids coming
Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference
More TOP STORIES News