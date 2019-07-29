Politics

Gov. Pritzker signs Consumer Fireness Act, high interest debt relief bill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed consumer debt legislation into law Monday.

The new bill, the Consumer Fairness Act, will provide relief to Illinoisans from high interest on their debt.

"Under this new law, families will now pay a lower post-judgement interest rate for sums of $25,000 or less, and we're reducing the time frame in which the collection of a collect judgement can be revived." Gov. Pritzker said.

Gov. Pritzker said the new legislation will drop post-judgement interest rates from 5-percent to 9-percent. He also said the bill will shrink the collection window from 26 years to 17 years.

"The number represent the lives of real people. They are elderly people free from drowning in debt from past decades. They are families able to build financial stability for their kids, no longer trapped in a vicious cycle of debt," Gov. Pritzker said.

The bill signing was held at the Chicago Volunteer Legal Services building at 33 North Dearborn St. at 9:30 a.m.
