WATCH LIVE: Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies

Illinois' 101st General Assembly with be sworn in Wednesday with a lot of new faces and, for Democrats, an even tighter grip on power.Democrats now hold a super majority in the House and the Senate, which means they don't necessarily need Republican support to push through their agenda or that supported by Governor-Elect JB Pritzker, who takes office on Monday. But the talk today is about cooperation.One of the first items on the agenda after members of the General Assembly are sworn in is a vote on leadership positions.Senators are expected to reelect John Cullerton as President and he is expected to call for a new era of cooperation in the General Assembly after four years marked by butting heads with Governor Rauner over his turnaround agenda. Bill Brady is expected to continue his role as minority leader, but acknowledges the challenges Republicans will face. An income tax hike is one big concern."I'm very concerned. The Democrats have the votes to do it. I think it would be damaging. I think it's the defining difference between Democrats and Republicans. We believe that we have to lessen the income tax burden on families and businesses for greater prosperity and a greater state," Brady said."We also have a whole bunch of debt that we had because of our stalemates over the last four years and we have to deal with a plan to somehow pay those off," Cullerton said. When asked if that plan includes a tax hike, he said, "We don't know yet.""We're thrilled that we got bipartisan support in both chambers for some bills that I think will put us in a good direction. I'm very excited about the prospects of the state as we implement the policies that we ran on," Pritzker said.House members are expected to reelect Mike Madigan as Speaker, continuing his reign as the longest serving state House Speaker in the country. Republican Jim Durkin is expected to continue as House Minority Leader.