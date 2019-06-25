marijuana

WATCH LIVE: Illinois marijuana legalization bill signed into law Tuesday by Governor JB Pritzker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is upholding his promise to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

Tuesday the governor signs the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act (CRTA) into law.

The bill makes Illinois the 11th state to legalize cannabis and the second to legalize the cannabis possession through the legislative process. The signing of the bill also makes Illinois the first to legalize retail sales legislatively.

Gov. Pritzker signs the bill with a focus on fairness and justice, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. They say the bill contains the most far-reaching social equity provisions ever included in a legalization law. However the president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action (SAM Action), Dr. Kevin Sabet, disagrees - claiming the bill puts profits above health and safety.

"With the stroke of his pen, Governor Pritzker has signed a check to his family - who are massively invested in Big Pot and laughing their way to their offshore tax shelters - and put the interests of Big Marijuana ahead of the health and safety of Illinois residents. While New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Connecticut, Vermont, Hawaii, Minnesota and Rhode Island all rejected the commercialization of highly potency pot this year, Illinois chose to bend to the demands of this addiction-for-profit industry," Dr. Sabet said in part in a statement.

Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.



The bill, also known as HB 1438, legalizes recreational possession, purchase and sale of marijuana by and to adults over the age of 21. It will go into effect on January 1, 2020, beginning at dispensaries that are already open for the state's medical marijuana patients.

Adults over 21 will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents can purchase half those amounts. Medical marijuana patients will also be allowed to cultivate up to five marijuana plants for their own use.

The bill also includes criminal justice and social equity programs aimed at helping people and communities that were affected by the war on drugs, including automatic pardon and expungement for those convicted of possession of under 30 grams, and business investment and reinvestment programs for communities that have been targeted by cannabis enforcement.

