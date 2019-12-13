WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers join CPS CEO to introduce new vaping legislation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois and Chicago officials gathered Friday morning to announce new legislation meant to prevent and discourage youth vaping in the state.Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL, and Danny Davis, D-IL; and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson will speak at Jones College Prep High School in Chicago's South Loop.The legislation seeks to limit vaping among young people, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of an outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping and e-cigarette products.