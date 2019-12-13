Politics

WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers join CPS CEO to introduce new vaping legislation

Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses have listed, for the first time, the vape brands most commonly linked to hospitalizations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois and Chicago officials gathered Friday morning to announce new legislation meant to prevent and discourage youth vaping in the state.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL, and Danny Davis, D-IL; and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson will speak at Jones College Prep High School in Chicago's South Loop.

The legislation seeks to limit vaping among young people, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of an outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping and e-cigarette products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagosouth loope cigarettesvapingpolitics
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home, killing teen
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
Entrepreneur runs booming pie business from West Side incubator space
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Show More
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Immigration attorneys urge caution with new marijuana law
Krispy Kreme owners donate $5 million to Holocaust survivors over family's Nazi past
More TOP STORIES News