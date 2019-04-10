Politics

WATCH LIVE: Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to speak in Springfield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has announced her transition team and it includes one of her formal rivals.

The transition co-chairs include Chicago United President and CEO Gloria Castillo; NanoGraf Corporation CEO Samir Mayekar; Field Foundation of Illinois President Angelique Power; PSP Partners Founder and Chair Penny Pritzker; Chicago Federation of Labor President Robert Reiter, Samuel K. Skinner, Of Counsel, Greenberg Traurig, LLP; businessman Dr. Willie Wilson; and Leadership Greater Chicago CEO Maria Wynne.

In addition, DePaul University Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Bethke is leading a transition task force focusing on the city's budget deficit and related financial issues.

"I'm proud to announce that this diverse group of leaders from across Chicago will be co-chairing our transition," said Lightfoot. "It is a mix of experienced professionals who have worked long and hard for decades on the most pressing issues facing the city, and new voices bringing fresh perspectives."

The new mayor said she is also planning to create a Young Advisers Committee aimed at encouraging multiple organizations across Chicago to share their priorities. The idea is to give input to their other committees on how the policies being considered may impact and can be shaped by young people.

"These leaders demonstrate innovative thinking and problem-solving skills in their fields of expertise, and I am excited to work with them to build a stronger Chicago," said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot is also calling upon Chicagoans to share their ideas and talents via new website.
