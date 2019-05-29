WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over a meeting of City Council Wednesday morning.
Mayor Lightfoot plans to make some changes at City Hall. First, she says new rules will require aldermen to recuse themselves from discussing issues which involve a conflict of interest.
Mayor Lightfoot has already signed her executive order eliminating aldermanic prerogative. Tuesday at the City Club, she expressed confidence that her picks to chair committees will get the needed votes.
"I don't want to be overconfident, but I feel like we're heading in the right direction for sure," Lightfoot said. "And I don't like leaving things to chance, so as you might imagine my team has been working diligently on this for quite some time."
Also, starting in the fall, City Council meetings will be live-streamed and the meeting minutes will be posted online.
