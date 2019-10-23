Politics

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot to outline proposals to fill $838M gap in budget during address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give her budget address Wednesday morning and will outline how the city will try to deal with an $838 million budget deficit.

The city is in the red and taxpayers are hoping to avoid a property tax hike.

Her plan includes saving about $200 million through debt re-financing and other efficiencies.

RELATED: Proposed Chicago rideshare tax would levy up to $3 in taxes, fees to downtown fares

She also wants to triple the tax on most solo ride-share trips which could bring in $40 million in revenue. There's also a proposal to tax food and drinks to generate $20 million.

Plus the mayor is not ruling out a property tax increase. She also plans to lean heavily on Springfield to pass a graduated tax on real estate transfers.

RELATED: Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill city's $838M budget deficit

The mayor's budget address will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App. Meanwhile, striking Chicago teachers will be holding a protest at City Hall during the address.
