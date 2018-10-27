WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds campaign rally in southern Illinois

POLITICS

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump speaks at campaign rally in southern Illinois

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in southern Illinois on Saturday, just ahead of the midterm elections next week.

The rally starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Southern Illinois Airport at 605 Flightline Road in Murphysboro, located about five hours south of Chicago.

Trump had considered canceling the rally because of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack in which 11 people were killed.

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting kills 11

But in remarks to young farmers in Indiana, Trump said "we can't let evil change our life and change our schedule."

He says he'll go with a "heavy heart."

Earlier, the president called the attack at a baby naming ceremony on Saturday morning a "wicked act of mass murder" that "is pure evil, hard to believe and frankly something that is unimaginable."

The president is campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who's in a tight re-election race against Democrat Brendan Kelly.

This is Trump's third rally in Illinois and the first rally in the Murphysboro area since he started his presidential race in June 2015.
For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
