WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds campaign rally in southern Illinois

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in southern Illinois on Saturday, just ahead of the midterm elections next week.
The rally starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Southern Illinois Airport at 605 Flightline Road in Murphysboro, located about five hours south of Chicago.
The president is campaigning for Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who's in a tight re-election race against Democrat Brendan Kelly.
This is Trump's third rally in Illinois and the first rally in the Murphysboro area since he started his presidential race in June 2015.
For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
