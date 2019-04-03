WATCH LIVE: Special Digital Election Night Coverage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5231000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: Election Day in Chicago (1 of 3) Voters will elect the city's first black woman to serve as mayor Tuesday.

The son of Deborah Foster-Bonner, who is running for 6th Ward alderman, was attacked at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greeted voters Tuesday in the 14th Ward. Either Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle will be the city's first African-American female mayor.

Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle voted Tuesday morning in the 4th Ward. Either Preckwinkle or Lori Lightfoot will be the city's first African-American female mayor.

Historian Timuel Black talked about the significance of Chicago voters electing its first black female mayor.

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Lightfoot's campaign promises.

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's campaign promises.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Associated Press has projected that Lori Lightfoot will be elected as the next mayor of Chicago.She will be the city's first African American female mayor.Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lightfoot had 74 percent of the vote with 66 percent of the precincts reporting.The Associated Press also projected that Melissa Conyears-Ervin would win the Chicago treasurer seat.Lightfoot has made history, defeating Toni Preckwinkle, the president of the Cook County Board, in Tuesday's runoff election. During her campaign, the former federal prosecutor touted that she would bring change and end corruption.Lightfoot supporters gathered for celebrations at the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Hotel in the South Loop.Polls closed at 7 p.m., but early numbers show low turnout, with more older voters casting their ballot. Bigger turnout was reported in precincts that Lightfoot had won in the primary election.No major reports of polling issues were reported at poll sites.Both candidates spent the day making their last-minute appeal to voters.Lightfoot was out meeting and shaking hands with voters outside a polling place in the 35th Ward where she lives."What we have heard from people is that they are really, really sick and tired of the same old, same old and want to break away from the past and I think that they view me as a change candidate, so I'm excited about that," Lightfoot said."This has been the most wondrous journey of my life. There's no question about it. You try to plot the course," Lightfoot said as she greeted voters in the 14th Ward Tuesday afternoon.Preckwinkle was also out early, meeting commuters at the 95th Street Red Line station. The polls suggest she was trailing Lightfoot significantly heading into Election Day.As Preckwinkle cast her own ballot, she was counting on a strong ground game of union support to help get her supporters to the polls. She is hoping people will find her message about her political experience one that resonates enough to propel her to victory."I'm really optimistic," Preckwinkle said. "I've had a great several weeks here and I'm encouraged."She also spoke about what city issues she would want to tackle first, if elected mayor."I think we have to address the violence that plagues so many of our neighborhoods. But the response can't be solely a police response," Preckwinkle said after she voted Tuesday morning."What we've found in the county is that we need to support the anti-violence, anti-recidivism, restorative justice work that's done by so many so many community-based organizations and the organizations that support returning citizens. So if you're going to try to challenge the violence and crime, you have to have everybody at the table. It can't just be a police response. It's got to be a community-based response," Preckwinkle said.The election is special for many voters."It's interesting to see two candidates of this race and color and different viewpoints," said voter Dennis Nowacyk."I was actually wavering between the two, so a couple of friends helped make my final decision," said voter Denail Tims. "Either way I am happy it's a historic election.""