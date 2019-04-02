Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Voters to decide between Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle in historic election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5230505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle voted Tuesday morning in the 4th Ward. Either Preckwinkle or Lori Lightfoot will be the city's first African-American female mayor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters will make history Tuesday, regardless of who wins the mayoral run-off.Either Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle would be the city's first African-American female mayor. Both candidates are making their last minute appeal to voters.Toni Preckwinkle voted in Kenwood in one stop on a busy Election Day for her.Lightfoot early voted, so she was out and about herself as both candidates and their campaign teams focused on getting their supporters to the polls Tuesday.Lightfoot was out meeting and shaking hands with voters outside a polling place in the 35th Ward where she lives, one of several stops for her throughout the day. She has campaigned on bringing change to City Hall. It's a message that propelled her into the runoff five weeks ago and one she hopes will bring her victory tonight."What we have heard from people is that they are really, really sick and tired of the same old, same old and want to break away from the past and I think that they view me as a change candidate, so I'm excited about that," Lightfoot said.Preckwinkle was also out early, meeting commuters at the 95th Street Red Line station. The polls suggest she was trailing Lightfoot significantly heading into Election Day.As Preckwinkle cast her own ballot, she was counting on a strong ground game of union support to help get her supporters to the polls. She is hoping people will find her message about her political experience one that resonates enough to propel her to victory."I'm really optimistic," Preckwinkle said. "I've had a great several weeks here and I'm encouraged. I've been all over the city. We were in Humboldt Park and Devon and all over the West Side yesterday."Voter turnout is projected to be about 35 percent, the same as it was for the February 26 election. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.The election is special for many voters."It's interesting to see two candidates of this race and color and different viewpoints," said voter Dennis Nowacyk."I was actually wavering between the two, so a couple of friends helped make my final decision," said voter Denail Tims. "Either way I am happy it's a historic election."As candidates made their last-minute push for votes, residents know how important this decision is."I did a lot of research about it, and so I wanted to make sure I wasn't just coming in and saying, 'Oh, I've seen this name a lot,' or like. 'I think I like this person.' if I'm going to make my voice heard, I want to be informed."Overall, voting numbers are not expected to be very high, but early voting numbers have already reached those in February."Yesterday was a record breaking day with respect to early voting and actually we have met or exceeded the early voting turnout of the general election on February 26," said Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez.Voters in several suburbs will choose mayors Tuesday. They include Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Harvey, Naperville, Palos Park, Schaumburg, Wheaton and Wood Dale.We have complete coverage of Chicago's run-off election Tuesday as well as the big suburban races. Stay with ABC7 all night on the air, on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App for results, reaction and expert analysis.