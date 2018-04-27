U.S. & WORLD

North Korean jogging bodyguards run alongside Kim Jong Un's limo

EMBED </>More Videos

A contingent of a dozen men was filmed jogging alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he motored out of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. (Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's bodyguards briefly caught the eyes of the world as they jogged alongside his limousine.

The contingent of a dozen men clad in dark suits was filmed flanking Kim's black Mercedes as he motored out of the Korean Demilitarized Zone during the inter-Korean summit. A clip from the press pool shows the bodyguards running in time with the limousine for more than a minute before disappearing back into North Korea.

The bodyguards are reportedly chosen for not only their physical prowess but also their appearance.

Footage of the bodyguards was widely circulated online, with one viewer quipping on Twitter that the internet would break if the twelve men "decide to drop an album or announce a world tour."


While the trotting security detail may have temporarily grabbed the internet's attention, the historic meeting between the two Korean leaders had broader geopolitical implications. The two leaders reiterated their intentions to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and announced their willingness to broker an agreement formally ending the Korean War later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnorth koreasouth koreakorean warbuzzworthywhat's trendingkim jong un
U.S. & WORLD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News