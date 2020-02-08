Pritzker pushes to make Illinois first state to hold presidential nominating contest following Iowa Caucuses debacle

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
In wake of the debacle at the Iowa Caucuses, Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing for Illinois to become the first state in the nation to hold the presidential nominating contest. Touting diversity, Pritzker says "Our state is more representative of the United States, with rural, urban and suburban environments of the entire country, from the technology to the farming industry."
John Chase with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to explore this topic.
