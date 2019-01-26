Personalize your weather by entering a location.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow makes slick surfaces
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Full Story
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Full Story
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Alderman Burke, corruption, and city council size
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5107699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Our Weekend Watch shines a light on government activity.
WLS
Saturday, January 26, 2019 09:24AM
Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
For more articles, visit
https://www.bettergov.org/
Related Topics:
politics
better government association
corruption
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
