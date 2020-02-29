Politics

Weekend Watch: Suburban business owner felt pressured to make campaign contributions to local politician

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity; this week it focuses on Cook County.

When an FBI raid targeted his company's county commissioner last year, southwest suburban factory owner Zach Mottl was "ecstatic."

"I felt like the house fell on the wicked witch," Mottl said. "That's what I felt like. And we were free. The munchkins were free."

Mottl said he felt a target of the raid, Democratic Cook County Commissioner and village of McCook Mayor Jeff Tobolski, had pressured him into making a campaign contribution at the same time his company was seeking Tobolski's backing for a critical property tax break.

Tobolski has not been charged with any wrongdoing and continues to serve in his dual-elected positions. He declined to comment on the emails he sent to Mottl in 2018.

For the full article from the Better Government Association visit bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbetter government associationcook countycorruptionproperty taxes
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot man in Grand Red Line station, caught on video
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Leap Year babies welcomed in Chicago area hospitals
Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop: CPD
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Show More
Man accused in McDonald's child sex assault previously deported: DHS
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
Cars burglarized outside Wicker Park school: CPD
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
More TOP STORIES News