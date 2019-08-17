Politics

Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio earlier this month, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger voiced his support for certain types of gun control. But he stopped short of supporting an assault rifle ban.

Kiannah Sepeda-Miller with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issues.

Kinzinger is the U.S. Representative for Illinois' 16th congressional district.

