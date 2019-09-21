better government association

Weekend Watch: Sen. Duckworth/President Trump California homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

This week, the Better Government Association is fact-checking a Tweet by Senator Tammy Duckworth.

She blasted President Trump, saying he and his administration have "worsened" the nation's homelessness crisis.

But is that true? David Kidwell with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to answer that question, and talk more about the issues.

