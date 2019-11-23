CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Residents across the Midwest are concerned about how Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks will affect their communities.
According to the Better Government Association, the Midwest is among the areas hit hardest by the cutbacks, with inspections down 60% since Trump took office.
Some Illinois residents are now blaming their health problems on the changes that are taking place.
Brett Chase with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issues.
To read more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Weekend Watch: Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News