better government association

Weekend Watch: Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Residents across the Midwest are concerned about how Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks will affect their communities.

According to the Better Government Association, the Midwest is among the areas hit hardest by the cutbacks, with inspections down 60% since Trump took office.

Some Illinois residents are now blaming their health problems on the changes that are taking place.

Brett Chase with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issues.

To read more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpbetter government associationenvironmental protection agencypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Springfield insider kept getting paid after retirement
Weekend Watch: Impact of Illinois' pension debt
Weekend Watch: Taxing retirement income
Weekend Watch: Duckworth/Trump California homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
UChicago Medical Center reaches tentative deal with nurses union, strike canceled
Police: 1 in custody, 2 wanted for smash and grab in West Loop
Man shot 9 times in Bronzeville
Pair wanted for attempted child luring in Marquette Park
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade steps off Saturday
Show More
More than 2K turkeys to be given away during Chicago area giveaways
Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park
Lincoln Way Central athletic secretary charged with stealing booster club funds
3 teens in custody in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News