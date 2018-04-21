BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: Garry McCarthy's false claims about Chicago crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Better Government Association: Garry McCarthy's false claims about Chicago crime (WLS)

Chicago's former top cop Garry McCarthy, who is now seeking to unseat former boss Mayor Rahm Emanuel, claimed on his campaign website that shootings and murders cost city taxpayers more than the city spends on everything else combined.

The Better Government Association's Kiannah Sepeda-Miller visited the ABC7 studio to talk about how McCarthy grossly overestimated the cost of shootings in Chicago in efforts to poke at Rahm Emanuel's vulnerabilities.

McCarthy, who frequently points out that shooting and murder rates were lower under his watch, has attempted to brand Emanuel as failure for not doing more to protect the city from gun violence

But the research McCarthy used to make his calculation doesn't support his claim because it attempts to calculate on the total societal cost of firearm homicides and shootings--not the cost to city government specifically.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbetter government associationgarry mccarthyrahm emanuel
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Newspapers push back against Trump's 'enemy of the people' claim
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rudy Giuliani's comments on Chicago violence
Weekend Watch: Chicago Pre-K enrollment numbers
Weekend Watch: Pritzker, Rauner and tax return transparency
Weekend Watch: Voting system security
More better government association
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News