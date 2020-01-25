Politics

Weekend Watch: Is ongoing corruption investigation casting a shadow on Gov. Pritzker's accomplishments?

The Better Government Association is calling on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to "step in" and "exert leadership" to fix corruption in state government.

ABC7's Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity. This week, David Greising from BGA called Pritzker "timid" in his approach to a critical moment in Illinois

Greising said Illinois government is "messed up."

The governor could come forward and say "here's what needs to be done to clean up Illinois," he said.

But the governor is waiting for a joint commission that has representatives from the legislature, Illinois Attorney General's Office and his office to make a move.

Pritzker has expressed dismay, disappointment and anger but hasn't said "here's how to fix this," Greising said.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit bettergov.org.
