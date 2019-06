Weekend Watch: Illinois graduated income tax plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.Governor JB Pritzker signed into law the state budget and legislation that could lead to a graduated income tax in Illinois earlier this month.While critiquing the plan, Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady claimed that after the last income tax increase the state saw a massive exodus of middle income families.Many question are asking if that statement is true.Kiannah Sepeda-Miller with Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to answer that question.To read more articles by the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/