Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
While on the campaign trail, Governor-elect JB Pritzker promised to bring a graduated income tax to Illinois. The tax would place a greater burden on the wealthy to fund schools and state services.
You can read more about these stories right now by the watchdog group "Better Government Association" at bettergov.org.
Weekend Watch: JB Pritzker's tax plan
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
