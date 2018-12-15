BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: JB Pritzker's tax plan

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

While on the campaign trail, Governor-elect JB Pritzker promised to bring a graduated income tax to Illinois. The tax would place a greater burden on the wealthy to fund schools and state services.

You can read more about these stories right now by the watchdog group "Better Government Association" at bettergov.org.
