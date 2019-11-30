Weekend Watch: Mayor Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved by City Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a big win this week, as she faced her first budget battle with city council.
Aldermen approved her spending plan by a margin of 39 to 11.
David Greising with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the topic.
