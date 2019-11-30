better government association

Weekend Watch: Mayor Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved by City Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a big win this week, as she faced her first budget battle with city council.

Aldermen approved her spending plan by a margin of 39 to 11.

David Greising with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the topic.

To read more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
