CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Senator Dick Durbin recently called for congressional action on gun control. He spoke out about legislation that would require background checks for all gun sales.
He says not only does the public support that law, but police officers do, too.
Kiannah Sepeda Miller, with the watchdog group Better Government Association, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the issues.
For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Weekend Watch: Senator Dick Durbin and background check legislation
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News