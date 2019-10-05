better government association

Weekend Watch: Senator Dick Durbin and background check legislation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Senator Dick Durbin recently called for congressional action on gun control. He spoke out about legislation that would require background checks for all gun sales.

He says not only does the public support that law, but police officers do, too.

Kiannah Sepeda Miller, with the watchdog group Better Government Association, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the issues.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagostreetervillegun controlbetter government associationgun lawsdick durbin
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Duckworth/Trump California homelessness
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
Weekend Watch: Property Tax Relief Task Force
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan closed after crash, 1 dead
2 ID'd in deadly Gary crash, car jammed underneath semi
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Boy shot while riding in vehicle
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Show More
Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign: Microsoft
Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers Saturday
South American restaurant Amaru celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
More TOP STORIES News