Weekend Watch: Susana Mendoza and the Illinois death penalty

The BGA takes a look about Susana Mendoza's claims about her stance on Illinois' death penalty.

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

State Comptroller and mayoral hopeful Susana Mendoza recently made a claim about her role in abolishing the death penalty in Illinois, but there are questions surrounding her statement.

Kiannah Sepeda-Miller of the BGA joined us at ABC7 to talk about the issue.

You can read more BGA articles at bettergov.org.
