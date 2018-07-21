Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Voting system security
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3799836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Saturday, July 21, 2018 10:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Senator from Illinois Dick Durbin said he is concerned about voting system security ahead of the midterm elections.
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at
bettergov.org
.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
better government association
voting
vote 2018
hacking
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Crime shaping up to be central issue in Chicago mayoral race
Weekend Watch: Rauner calls on Arthur Jones to drop out of race
Weekend Watch: Chicago police union contract
Weekend Watch: Seniors frustrated by broken CHA elevators
More better government association
POLITICS
Rev. Jesse Jackson leading peace mission to Korean Peninsula
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
"Don't ask, don't tell," 25 years later
More Politics
Top Stories
Ill. victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy ID'd; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Driver of pickup truck pulling trailer with hundreds of piglets killed in DeKalb County crash
Doctor who treated former President George H.W. Bush shot to death in Houston
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Show More
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
More News