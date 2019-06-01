CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity. This week's topic: Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot turn ideas into action?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's transition team consisted of more than 400 Chicagoans of diverse backgrounds. Many are questioning if the mayor will turn any of those ideas into action.
David Greising with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to discuss the topic.
For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org/
Weekend Watch: Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot turn ideas into action?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News