Politics

Weekend Watch: Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot turn ideas into action?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity. This week's topic: Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot turn ideas into action?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's transition team consisted of more than 400 Chicagoans of diverse backgrounds. Many are questioning if the mayor will turn any of those ideas into action.

David Greising with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to discuss the topic.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslori lightfootbetter government association
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe storms expected Saturday
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill, approves balanced budget
9 hurt in West Garfield Park crash: police
Family of murdered Pilsen woman speaks out
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Show More
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
Quanell X on Maleah Davis suspect: 'Derion snapped'
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $444M jackpot
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
R. Kelly: New charges 'raise the stakes,' attorney says
More TOP STORIES News