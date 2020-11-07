Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

News of Meadows' positive test comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
