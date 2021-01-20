joe biden

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural address: What he plans to say on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- Two of the Biden administration's top communications officials are describing the incoming president's inaugural address as a forward-looking speech that will make little to no mention of his predecessor.

Communications director Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden's address would "speak to the moment that we are in, but it will also lay out a vision for the future."

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki tells CNN that Biden's inaugural address is "definitely not a speech about Donald Trump" and she "wouldn't expect" to hear about him in it.

SEE ALSO:What to know about Biden's plan
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd spoke on "Good Morning America" Sunday, Jan. 17, on what you need to know about President-elect Joe Biden's agenda and transition.



Bedingfield says Biden had not had any contact with the outgoing president.

Asked why Biden had invited political opponents including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to join him at a Mass on Wednesday morning, Psaki said it "felt important to him personally to have members of both parties ... and use that as an example to the American public."

Bedingfield says Biden will sign 15 executive orders in some of his first moves as president.

FULL LIST: Joe Biden's Cabinet picks, top-level appointees
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationgovernmentjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Everything to know about President Biden
LIVE: Joe Biden takes helm as president, Harris now 1st female VP
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden takes helm as president, Harris now 1st female VP
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Aurora police investigating after car drives into Best Buy
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Read the letters outgoing Presidents left for their successors
Elk Grove Village store sells $1M lottery ticket
Show More
Man charged after shootout with CPD on West Side
Chicago reveals tentative timeline for COVID-19 vaccine phases
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Trump pardon list includes Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News