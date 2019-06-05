Where will Chicago's first casino be?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since lawmakers passed expanded gambling legislation over the weekend, the big question on many people's minds is where Chicago's first casino will be built.
Governor JB Pritzker has weighed in on where he does not want to see it located, but the final decision rests in the hands of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city council.
Sue Sadlowski Garza, alderman of the 10th Ward, says it's her ward's turn.
"We have been left out of development for years and years," she said. "It's been over 30 years since the steel mills closed and we haven't seen anything."
However, Sadlowski Garza isn't pushing the old U.S. Steel plant as the location for the new casino. She believes it'd be ideally situated next to Harborside Golf Course off of I-94. She also envisions building a recreational destination on the far Southeast Side.
"So it's hiking, biking, casino, hotel, golfing, Pullman. It could be a destination not just for Chicago, but surrounding suburbs and beyond," she said.
But other alderman say the Southeast Side is too far.
"The hallmark of real estate is location, location, location, and we need a location that is going to be accessible and going to be attractive and will make the most dollars around it," said 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez.
He's proposing Chicago Housing Authority land near Midway Airport on Cicero Avenue off of I-55 as a good choice. Other proposed sites include vacant land across the Dan Ryan Expressway from Guaranteed Rate Field, the old McCormick Place and the nearby Michael Reese Hospital site - though Pritzker said yesterday the casino does not need to be close to downtown.
"It's important we balance interests here, no just about maximizing every dollar, it's also about making sure we are placing it in areas where people actually have opportunities," he said.
Choosing the location will be a delicate balancing act for Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she ran on the promise of equity in all neighborhoods. She says no decision will be made until a feasibility study is complete.
