anthony fauci

White House blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci testimony, House panel spokesman says

WASHINGTON -- A spokesman for a key House panel said Friday that the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying next week at a hearing on the coronavirus outbreak.

House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander said the panel sought Fauci - the highly respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - as a witness for a subcommittee hearing on the government's response to the pandemic, but was denied. Hollander said the panel was informed by an administration official that Fauci's testimony was blocked by the White House.

He wouldn't identify who informed the committee that Fauci would not appear.

The White House said Fauci is busy dealing with the pandemic and will appear before Congress later.

"While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time."

Fauci is the top scientist on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force and is no stranger to testifying before Congress. He has sometimes contradicted Trump's optimistic misstatements about the virus and how much it is under control after claiming more than 64,000 lives in the U.S.

Fauci has warned against relaxing social distancing rules that have helped slow the spread of the virus but caused a major hit to the economy. That has earned him criticism from some of Trump's most ardent supporters, and Trump himself has retweeted a supporter who called for Fauci's firing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusthe white housegovernmentanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANTHONY FAUCI
SNL: Brad Pitt impersonates Anthony Fauci, Miley Cyrus performs 'Wish You Were Here'
Doctor makes these unreal cookies
Will Smith chats with Dr. Fauci about COVID-19
From Joe Exotic to Dr. Fauci, this Chicago bakery makes treats inspired by quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
COVID-19 alternate care facility at McCormick Place being dismantled
Businesses begin to reopen, in part or in full, Friday
How to cash your stimulus check without fees
Rogers Park Social stays afloat with cocktail kits
Indiana gov. releases plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, reopen state
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Show More
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
What to know about Illinois' 56,055 COVID-19 cases
Officer-involved shooting on West Side under investigation
More TOP STORIES News