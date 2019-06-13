Politics

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down

WASHINGTON D.C. -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. He says Sanders will be returning to her home state of Arkansas and has not immediately named a successor.



Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

Her tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular White House press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspoliticspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
VIDEO: 5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side
FBI agent testifies in University of Illinois murder trial
WATCH LIVE: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves
16-year-old kills friend over video game controller: deputies
Show More
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
U.S. Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags
More TOP STORIES News